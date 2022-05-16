Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$12.29

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

BDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,092. The firm has a market cap of C$431.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.61 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.43.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

