Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.01). NOV reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

