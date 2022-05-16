Analysts Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

INKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,293. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

