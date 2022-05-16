Analysts Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

INKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,293. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.