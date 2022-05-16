Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Masimo reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
MASI opened at $136.04 on Friday. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
