Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Masimo reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $136.04 on Friday. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

