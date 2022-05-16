Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.40. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.96 and a 200 day moving average of $213.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,964 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

