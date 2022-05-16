Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.72 Million

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to post sales of $202.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.14 million and the highest is $208.30 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $184.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $830.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $896.17 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $918.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 643,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,938. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.