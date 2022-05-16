Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

