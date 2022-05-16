Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. 242,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 689,975 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 215,259 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

