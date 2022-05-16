Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.25 million and the lowest is $29.19 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 9,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $68,402.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 10,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 320,309 shares of company stock worth $2,305,171.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

RSVR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 91,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.