Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

ACLS opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,099,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

