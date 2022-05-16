Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 350,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,033,747 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $718.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Amyris had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 609.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 356,262 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 68.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 255,928 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 29.5% in the first quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

