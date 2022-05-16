Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $81.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.98 million and the highest is $90.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $52.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $368.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Amyris had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 609.82%. The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 599,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $720.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amyris by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amyris by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amyris by 2,531.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $8,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

