Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $48.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AMPL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

