AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.72. 1,164,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,636. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

