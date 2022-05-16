Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Amgen worth $260,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.69. 125,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

