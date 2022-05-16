America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

CRMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.79. 60,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,531. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

