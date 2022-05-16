American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,819,000 after buying an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,978. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.07.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.