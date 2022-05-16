American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.73. 12,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,603. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.