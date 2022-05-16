American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.25. 38,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,848. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $149.88 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.