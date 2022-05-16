Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 32.14%.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 29,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

