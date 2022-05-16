Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 452,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

