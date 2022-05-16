AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.83.

ALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,796. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 114.14%.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.