Alpha Teknova (TKNO) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Teknova to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova Competitors 250 780 1245 40 2.46

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 112.55%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.02% -8.64% Alpha Teknova Competitors -2,287.08% -1,243.09% -26.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million -$9.80 million -13.26 Alpha Teknova Competitors $409.34 million $33.17 million -89.42

Alpha Teknova’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova. Alpha Teknova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

