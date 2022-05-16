Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Raised by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up about 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 159,872 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,870 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

ALSN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. 788,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

