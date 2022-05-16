Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

AMOT stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.64. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

