Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. 29,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,661. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
