Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. 29,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,661. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

