Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $55,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $166.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.88%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.