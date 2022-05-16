Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

