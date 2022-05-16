Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.89. Albany International reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $185,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

