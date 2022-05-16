Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 815,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.