Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 815,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.
