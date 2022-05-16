Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$98.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.55.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$65.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.42. The firm has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,050. Insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,294 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

