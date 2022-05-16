Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,813 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,723 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

AEM traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $51.85. 238,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,098. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.