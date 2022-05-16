AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 10.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 43,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 603,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

