AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LIDR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 966,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,810. AEye has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AEye in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AEye by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEye in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

