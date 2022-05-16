Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,723 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.24. 131,002,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,040,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

