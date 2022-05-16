Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Add.xyz (ADD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $436,231.83 and $2.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,004.66 or 0.99962117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00106780 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

