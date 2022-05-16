Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ADX opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $22.33.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
