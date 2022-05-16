Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12,953.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.