ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.48. 1,328,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

