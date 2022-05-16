Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $4,119,823 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $452.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

