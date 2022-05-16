Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

