Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in State Street by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,995,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,267,000 after purchasing an additional 103,805 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NYSE STT opened at $69.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

