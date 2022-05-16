Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 395,233 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 395,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $682.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

