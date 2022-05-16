Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,887 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5,954.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

