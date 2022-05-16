Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

