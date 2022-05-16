Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

