Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Financial Institutions worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.04. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISI. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

