Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of World Fuel Services worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

