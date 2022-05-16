Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

