Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.89. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

