Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.84 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

